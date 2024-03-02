Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,857 in the last 365 days.

Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

TORONTO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is deeply saddened by the passing of the Chairman of its International Advisory Board and former member of the Barrick Board of Directors, the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney, on February 29, 2024.

Prime Minister of Canada from 1984 to 1993, Mr Mulroney holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments and the first Conservative Prime Minister to do so in 100 years.

Best known for his stance on international trade and building the closest of relationships with the United States of America, United Kingdom and Germany, Mr Mulroney also served as Co-Chairman of the United Nation’s World Summit for Children. His government played leading roles in the campaign against Apartheid in South Africa, the creation of Le Sommet de la Francophonie, the reunification of East and West Germany and the first Gulf War. He also held board and leadership positions at a wide range of major corporations and institutions.

Paying tribute to Mr Mulroney, Barrick Chairman John Thornton, described him as one of the greatest statesmen of his generation, with a keen sense of humor and deep compassion and empathy for others. “Brian was a leader with a purpose who accomplished many vital goals and did so with decency and skill. He will always be remembered for his insightful contribution to geopolitical and other strategic issues and most importantly missed as a friend. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mila and their four children Caroline, Ben, Mark and Nicolas.”

Enquiries
Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com 

Website: www.barrick.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Passing of the Right Honorable Brian Mulroney

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry, Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more