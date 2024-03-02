Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,858 in the last 365 days.

Earth Alive announces the departure of its Chief Legal Officer

MONTREAL, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmentally friendly microbial products, announced the departure of Eric Paul-Hus, Chief Legal Officer, effective March 1st, 2024.

Eric has brought his legal expertise and counsel to numerous initiatives and projects.

"We thank Eric for his contribution and dedication during his tenure at Earth Alive," expressed Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO of Earth Alive. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Eric remains available for future developments within the company.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

Earth Alive is a leader in the field of microorganism-based technologies. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water consumption, and environmentally friendly industrial cleaning. For more information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO
Phone: 438 333-1680; 514 462-1628
Mobile: +352 621 395 338
Email: nsofronis@earthalivect.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Earth Alive announces the departure of its Chief Legal Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more