Earth Alive announces the departure of its Chief Legal Officer

MONTREAL, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmentally friendly microbial products, announced the departure of Eric Paul-Hus, Chief Legal Officer, effective March 1st, 2024.



Eric has brought his legal expertise and counsel to numerous initiatives and projects.

"We thank Eric for his contribution and dedication during his tenure at Earth Alive," expressed Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO of Earth Alive. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Eric remains available for future developments within the company.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc.

Earth Alive is a leader in the field of microorganism-based technologies. Earth Alive's innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water consumption, and environmentally friendly industrial cleaning. For more information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO

Phone: 438 333-1680; 514 462-1628

Mobile: +352 621 395 338

Email: nsofronis@earthalivect.com