NCRF Kicks March off with North Carolina Black College Expo™
Students get access to millions in scholarships
We are excited to be returning to North Carolina to continue breaking down barriers to higher education. We want to help as many students as possible.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) hosts the 2nd Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC. 28216.
The expo celebrates NCRF’s enduring partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and offers attendees the opportunity to meet with over 50 colleges; including several HBCUs.
At the expo, students can also be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships! High school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the North Carolina Black College Expo™ is also open to adult learners seeking higher education opportunities.
Additionally, in promoting a college-going culture, NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.
In addition to connecting to college recruiters, attendees can take part in informative seminars and workshops from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, including How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, How to Start a Business and new this year The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community. There will also be a scholarship presentation and performances.
“We are excited to be returning to North Carolina to continue breaking down barriers to higher education. We want to help as many students as possible,” adds Dr. Theresa Price.
2nd Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Active Minds, Army ROTC, Foundation Clothing Co., HP, and JAY-Z’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.
Free Tickets are available at www.ncrfoundation.org or by calling 877-427-4100.
NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org
About the Black College Expo™
Now in its 25th year, Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
NCRF is an Educational Enhancement Organization