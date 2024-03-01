Minister of sport offers congratulations to Hannah Taylor

CANADA, March 1 - Today, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Cory Deagle issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Government of Prince Edward Island, I would like to congratulate Hannah Taylor of Summerside on qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

With her recent victory at the Pan-Am Olympic Qualifiers in Acapulco, Mexico, Hannah will be competing for a medal in wrestling this summer in Paris.

Hannah has made PEI proud at both national and international wrestling events. She was Team PEI’s flag bearer at the 2013 Canada Games where she also won a silver medal. Since that time, Hannah has continued to excel in her sport. She has earned a bronze medal at the under 23 world championships in 2021, a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, and silver at the PanAm Games last year.

The road to the grandest stage in sports is one that’s filled with endless hours of training, honing mental toughness and never giving up. It is an honour to represent PEI, and our country, at the Olympics.

I want to offer my best wishes to Hannah. As you prepare for the Olympics, remember that our province will be cheering you on with pride every step of the way.”