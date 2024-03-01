Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,995 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Completes 2023 Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD NEWS, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners announced today that it has filed its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR+. These documents are also available at bpy.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world’s premier real estate companies. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, single-family rentals, manufactured housing, student housing and self-storage.

Brookfield Property Partners is a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN). More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Contact:
Keren Dubon
Investor Relations
Tel: 212-618-3440
Email: keren.dubon@brookfield.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Property Partners Completes 2023 Annual Filings

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more