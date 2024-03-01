News Release – DOH issues red placard to Café Alani in Waikīkī

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

February 29, 2024 24-025

DOH issues red placard to

Café Alani in Waikīkī



Honolulu – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard on Feb. 27, 2024, and immediately shut down Café Alani, located at 208 Kapuni Street in Waikīkī when a DOH Food Safety Specialist was denied entry to conduct a routine inspection.

A follow-up inspection was completed on Feb. 28, 2024, in which a green placard was issued. The operator understands the need to immediately allow DOH staff entry into the establishment for a routine inspection if it is conducting food operations.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

