LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in four upcoming investor conferences in March.



Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (Virtual)

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

David Roberts, President, will present at 11:20 AM EDT

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL

David Roberts, President, will present at 10:15 AM EDT

36th Annual Roth Conference 2024

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11 AM PDT

KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

David Roberts, President, will present at 11:15 AM EDT

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Contact: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Sandra Millar +1-781-425-1686 smillar@lemaitre.com