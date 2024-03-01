NurExone Presenting Novel Regulatory Pathways for Exosomes Therapies at Global Summit

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (Germany: J90) (the “Company” or “NurExone”), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ina Sarel, the Head of CMC, Quality and Regulatory Affairs at NurExone, will be leading a workshop at the upcoming Exosome Characterization & Analytical Development Summit. Dr. Sarel will be sharing with her expert colleagues insight and information on the topic of "Regulatory Challenges in the Development of an Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) - Based Clinical Product."



Dr. Sarel joins a prestigious lineup of speakers including representatives from leading exosome companies, e.g. AbbVie, RION Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics and universities, e.g. Harvard Medical school. With her experience in regulatory affairs and her deep understanding of the exosome field, Dr. Sarel is well-positioned to provide perspective on how to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and ensure the successful development of exosome-based therapeutics.

Dr. Sarel who led the activities that resulted in the grant of Orphan Drug Designation for ExoPTEN, an exosome-therapy being developed by the Company, stated “NurExone is developing a platform for using exosomes to create wide range of nanodrugs including our first drug - ExoPTEN, for treating patients with acute spinal cord injury. We are proud to share our development outcomes together with our regulatory expertise and are committed to advancing the field of exosome therapeutics for clinical use.”

The Exosome Characterization & Analytical Development Summit is a premier event that brings together experts from academia and industry to discuss the latest advancements in exosome characterization and analytical development. The summit will take place on April 23-25, 2024 in Boston, MA. To learn more about the summit and to register, please visit the Conference Website.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided exosome-based therapies to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who have suffered Central Nervous System injuries. The company’s first product, ExoPTEN for acute spinal cord injury, was proven to recover motor function in 75% of laboratory rats when administered intranasally. ExoPTEN has been granted Orphan Drug Designation bythe FDA. The NurExone platform technology is expected to offer novel solutions to drug companies interested in noninvasive targeted drug delivery for other indications.

For additional information, please visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook , or YouTube .

