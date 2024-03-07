C-level Executive and Advisor Manohar Singh, CPA, FRM, MBA, Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Manohar now holds two of our most prestigious credentials. As he strives for continuous learning, he becomes an even more valuable asset to the organizations he serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Manohar Singh, CPA, FRM, MBA of Bangalore, Karnataka, India.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Manohar is the director, risk and finance transformation for Ryzklytix, an advisory firm focused on risk management and risk systems integration. He is the former principal consultant, finance and risk transformation for Virtusa Corporation, which provides digitation engineering and technology services. Prior to these roles, Manohar served as the chief financial officer for Azizi Bank in Kabul, Afghanistan, and the head of commercial banking for ICICI Bank in Kolkata, India. He spent nearly 20 years with the State Bank of India, culminating in his role as the head of credit processing. Manohar is a CPA and FRM and holds various other credentials across risk and finance. He earned his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Rajasthan, and a Master’s in Financial Analysis, Accounting, and Finance from the ICFAI University, Tripura.
“Manohar now holds two of our most prestigious credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As he strives for continuous learning, he becomes an even more valuable asset to the organizations he serves."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The DCRO Institute's Board Members' Course on Risk® has enabled me to develop great practical insights into risk management strategies, corporate governance, and ESG, all designed for C-level executives and board members,” said Mr. Singh.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®