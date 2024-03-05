Board Member and Executive Enrique Diaz Ortega Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Enrique demonstrates a deep commitment to learning, and he serves as an example for directors across the region and the company secretaries who serve those boards.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Enrique Diaz Ortega of Lima, Perú.
Enrique is the president of Asociación de Secretarios Corporativos de América Latina – ASCLA, the Association of Corporate Secretaries of Latin America. He is a member of the board of directors for Caja Metropolitana de Lima, serving on the Audit and Risk Committee, and a director for Inversion y Desarrollo Sociedad Agente de Bolsa. He is a former director of AVLA Peru Insurance Company, Conexa Financial Group, and the former chairman of the board of Banco de Comercio and Agrobanco. Enrique is also a professor at Centrum PUCP and ESAN. He earned his Master of Arts. in Economics from Cornell University and has attained multiple executive education credentials from INSEAD, the Yale School of Management, Harvard Business School, and MIT Sloan. He holds the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® from the DCRO Institute, the Certificate in Governance, Stewardship, and Sustainability from the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN), and the Climate Competent Boards Certificate from Competent Boards.
“Enrique now holds two of our most prestigious credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "He demonstrates a deep commitment to learning, and he serves as an example for directors across the region and the company secretaries who serve those boards."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Board Members’ Course on Risk® gives you a comprehensive and current perspective on understanding the risk that companies face, as well as the approaches to analyze and manage them,” said Mr. Diaz Ortega”. It is different from a traditional course because it opens your vision on various fronts and provides very useful skills and tools to function as a board member who promotes the assessment of risk in its correct dimension. Highly recommended,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
