Board Member Catharine M. de Lacy, QRD® Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Catharine M. de Lacy, QRD® of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Catharine serves on the board of ClearSign Technologies, where she chairs the Nominating & Governance Committee and serves on the Audit and Risk, and Compensation and Human Capital Committees. She serves as an Independent Fiduciary for NTES, LLC, a private family office. She is on the board of NACD Carolinas. Catharine served as an Independent Director of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd (TSX: TOG), where she chaired the EHS & Sustainability (EHS&S) Committee. Catharine has served as a board member for several nonprofits and international associations and a two-term Trustee at Merrimack College. Her board roles include Board Chair, Development Committee member, and Finance Committee member. She earned her MS in Public Health and Environmental Management from Tufts University and B.S. in Chemistry from Merrimack College. Catharine now joins the most exclusive ranks of our credential holders, having been awarded all three credentials we offer.
"Catharine continues to demonstrate a commitment to ongoing education in service of her boards," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my conversations with her and appreciate the role she plays in this critical area of risk governance."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance program’s content is a balance of theoretical and practical. The case studies are presented by peers and through the lens of a director,” said Ms. de Lacy. “Completing the course has provided me with enhanced knowledge of the threats in the digital age, but also with practical tools to utilize as a director in my role as a fiduciary.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
