Presto to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq:PRST) (“Presto” or the “Company”), one of the largest drive-thru automation technology providers in the hospitality industry, today announced that the Company will release its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 05, 2024.



Presto management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

Presto Automation, Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details Date: Tuesday, March 05, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) Telco Registration: You can register for the conference call at https://investor.presto.com/news-events/events

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Presto Investor Relations website, https://investor.presto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event on the Presto Investor Relations website.

About Presto Automation Inc.

Presto (Nasdaq: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI and automation solutions to the restaurant industry. Our solutions are designed to decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, increase revenue, and enhance the guest experience. We offer our AI solution, Presto Voice™, to quick service restaurants (QSR) and our pay-at-table tablet solution, Presto Touch, to casual dining chains. Some of the most recognized restaurant names in the United States are among our customers, including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, and Checkers for Presto Voice™ and Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Red Lobster for Presto Touch.

Contact

Please direct any inquiries to:

Krishna Gupta

investor@presto.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to compete successfully to maintain the relationship with Checkers, the Company’s ability to continue to roll out its AI technology with current franchisees, the Company’s ability to engage with new customers for its AI technology, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 11, 2023 and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.