Legion remembers former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney

Branch flags across the country will fly at half-mast

OTTAWA, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion President Bruce Julian issued a statement today in the wake of the passing of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, P.C. C.C. G.O.Q., 18th Prime Minister of Canada, who passed away on February 29, 2024.

“On behalf of The Royal Canadian Legion, I would like to express condolences to the family of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney on his passing. We remember his dedication to Canada and thank him for his lengthy service to our country.”

All Legion branches will fly the Canadian and Legion flags at half-mast until sunset on the day of the funeral.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

