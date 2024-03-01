SEASONED GOLFER AND LAWYER, CURTIS ELLIOTT JOINS THE CHICAGO GOLF SHOW 2024 LINEUP
Curtis Elliott’s "Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method” takes center stage at the first tee time of the season.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting from just a few tabletop exhibits in a hotel ballroom, The Chicago Golf Show has blossomed into the city's premier golf event, drawing enthusiasts from all corners. Since its inception in 1984, it has morphed into a hub for golf aficionados like Curtis Elliott, offering a vibrant space where individuals with a love for the sport can come together, connect, and explore their shared interests.
Curtis Elliott, a seasoned golfer and legal professional based in Charlotte, North Carolina, boasts a strong connection to the world of golf. Having been a prominent member of the Men's Varsity Golf Team at the University of South Carolina, his expertise and passion for the sport run deep. His book "Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method” represents a culmination of Elliott's decades-long journey in the pursuit of mastering the game. With insights gleaned from over 40 years of competitive golf experience, Elliott aims to demystify the complexities of the golf swing and equip players of all skill levels with the tools they need to excel on the course.
Drawing inspiration from the timeless principles espoused by golfing legend Ben Hogan, Elliott introduces the revolutionary Hip to Hip Method in his book. This innovative approach emphasizes efficient hip rotation throughout the swing, offering readers a transformative perspective on honing their technique. Through clear, concise instruction and actionable advice, Elliott empowers golfers to unlock their full potential and achieve greater precision and consistency in their game.
This 146-page book offers accessible guidance for novices looking to refine their technique and seasoned players aiming to elevate their game. As the Chicago Golf Show 2024 took place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center last February 23rd to February 25th, Curtis Elliott enthusiastically interacted with fellow golf enthusiasts and connected with readers of his book. Readers who would like to enhance their golfing skills can now readily purchase "Breakthrough in Golf: Building a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method” on Amazon and other online bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
Emmanuel Laguardia
The MapleStaple
+1 647-330-9992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other