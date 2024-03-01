Oklahoma City Community College one of 19 U.S. schools selected for special education partnership with Thailand

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been selected as one of 19 U.S. institutions to participate in the prestigious International Academic Partnership Program (IAPP) focusing on Thailand.



The Institute of International Education (IIE) and the U.S. Embassy Bangkok identified a cohort of 48 U.S. and Thai higher education institutions for the program. U.S. participants include community colleges, state colleges and universities, and private institutions from 15 states. Thai participants include a diverse group of institutions across the country, focusing on areas such as teaching, agriculture, engineering, and community engagement.

For the next nine months, this group will work on developing and enhancing international higher education partnerships between the two countries.

"Oklahoma City Community College is honored to be one of 19 institutions chosen by the Institute of International Education to participate in this International Academic Partnership Program with Thailand," said OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones.

In April 2024, U.S. participants will join a high-level delegation to Thailand to visit potential partners, learn first-hand about the Thai higher education landscape, and meet with a range of entities that play important roles in higher education cooperation, such as the U.S. Embassy, EducationUSA, and the Thai Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation.

"Building a partnership with Thailand opens doors to cultural exchange and academic collaboration while recruiting international students enriches our campus community with different perspectives and talents," said Dr. Jason Johnson, vice president of Student Affairs at OCCC.

IAPP was developed by IIE’s Center for International Partnership in 2009 as international academic partnerships were on the rise, but without professional guidance or strategy. Since its inception, the program has worked with more than 350 higher education institutions and 13 partner countries, including Norway, Cuba, Greece, New Zealand, and India.

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer more than 87 degree and certificate programs that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu.

