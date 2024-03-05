Rohrer Aesthetics Unveils Revolutionary Pix:E Device, Blending 4 MHz RF Microneedling and Erbium Skin Resurfacing
Pix:E represents a significant advancement in aesthetic technology, offering a unique combination of modalities to address a wider range of skin concerns”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading provider of innovative energy-based devices, today announced the launch of the Pix:E, a groundbreaking device and treatment that combines the company's award-winning RF Microneedling technology with its Erbium skin resurfacing technology in a single, user-friendly platform. This first-of-its-kind FDA-approved device empowers aesthetic professionals to deliver exceptional results for patients seeking smoother, tighter and more radiant skin.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Pix:E, a culmination of extensive research and development,” said NJ Wazaney, CEO, Rohrer Aesthetics. “This innovative device represents a significant advancement in aesthetic technology, offering a unique combination of modalities to address a wider range of skin concerns with unparalleled precision and efficacy.”
The Pix:E leverages the power of two proven technologies:
RF Microneedling: Pix:E offers the first ever 4 MHz RF microneedling technology to deliver radiofrequency energy deep into the skin, stimulating collagen and elastin production for improved skin texture, firmness, and tone.
Erbium Skin Resurfacing: This laser technology gently removes the top layer of skin, promoting cellular renewal and targeting concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and sun damage.
By combining these technologies in a single device, the Pix:E offers several key benefits:
Enhanced Efficacy: The combined modalities address both superficial and deeper skin concerns, leading to more dramatic and long-lasting results.
Greater Customization: The device allows for personalized treatment plans by adjusting the RF microneedling depth and laser settings to individual patient needs.
Improved Patient Comfort: The proprietary enhanced delay feature provides for a more pleasant patient experience.
Faster Treatment Times: The streamlined design and combined technologies allow for efficient treatment sessions, maximizing convenience for both practitioners and patients.
The Pix:E has received positive feedback from leading aesthetic professionals who have been impressed by its versatility and effectiveness.
“The Pix:E is a game-changer in my practice,” said Dr. Julie Rusak, a Board-Certified Dermatologist and Founder and Medical Director of Rusak Aesthetic Center. “The ability to combine RF microneedling and laser resurfacing in one treatment allows me to achieve optimal results for my patients with a single visit, saving them time and money.”
The launch of the Pix:E marks a significant milestone for Rohrer Aesthetics, solidifying its position as a leader in cutting-edge aesthetic technology. The device is poised to revolutionize the way aesthetic professionals approach skin rejuvenation, offering patients a safe, effective, and personalized solution for achieving their desired results.
About Rohrer Aesthetics
Rohrer Aesthetics now offers 13 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed over 4,000 devices and continues to service thousands of customers in the United States.
Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc. is a Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings, LLC portfolio company.
