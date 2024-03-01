Scheduled closures for Likelike Highway beginning March 4

Main, News Posted on Mar 1, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users of roadwork scheduled for the Likelike Highway Safety Improvement Project, from Kahekili Highway to Nālani‘ehā Street, beginning on Monday, March 4. Motorists are reminded of full closures scheduled on weeknights and weekends, in one direction at a time, beginning in the Honolulu-bound direction. Details are as follows:

Weeknight work (Monday, March 4, through Friday, March 18)

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nālani‘ehā Street, on Monday through Friday, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāneʻohe-bound direction between Kahekili Highway and Nālani‘ehā Street, on Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Weekend full closures (March 8-11 and March 15-18):

Honolulu-bound continuous closure, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Friday through 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Kāneʻohe-bound continuous closure, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, through 4:30 a.m. on Monday..

HDOT anticipates nightly full closures in the Honolulu-bound direction to be finished by next week. When work in the town-bound direction is completed, construction will begin work in the Kāneʻohe-bound direction. Nighttime work is expected to be completed by Monday, March 11, however in the case of inclement weather, work may be scheduled through Monday, March 18. Nightly roadwork includes grooving concrete pavement and installation of high-friction surface treatment.

Daytime work (Monday through Friday)

Roving single lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction on Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Roving single lane in the Kāneʻohe-bound direction on Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Daytime work involves Best Management Practices installation, clearing and grubbing, and striping. Work will be done in various phases throughout the project.

Weekday daytime closures will continue to the end of the project, which is slated for August 2024. All work is weather permitting and may change. Emergency responders will be notified of closures by the contractor.

