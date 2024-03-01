ECFC Hosts Advocacy Summit Featuring Capitol Hill Visits to Discuss Tax-Advantaged Benefits
ECFC will hold its Advocacy Summit in person in Washington, D.C. March 6-7.
This is our 43rd year of meeting in Washington, D.C., and our mission remains the same as it has for over four decades - to champion choice in employee benefits solutions.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in benefit solutions, will hold its Advocacy Summit in person in Washington, D.C. March 6-7. ECFC’s Advocacy Summit (formerly known as the Annual Conference) is a dynamic two-day event designed to empower the benefits industry's voice on Capitol Hill.
“Advocacy is essential to preserving and enhancing tax-advantaged benefits, and we are excited to continue our commitment to meet with House and Senate Congressional staff members,” said Christa Day, Executive Director at ECFC. “This is our 43rd year of meeting in Washington, D.C., and our mission remains the same as it has for over four decades - to champion choice in employee benefits solutions. Coming together in Washington, D.C. brings renewed energy along with a deeper understanding of current healthcare legislation.”
In addition to Capitol Hill visits, the Advocacy Summit will feature congressional and inside the beltway speakers, in-depth briefings, regulatory agency and technical panels. The conference kicks off with a keynote panel with Paul Fronstin, Ph.D., Director of Health Benefits Research, Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). Fronstin will walk through EBRI’s latest research on the IRS notice about when the treatment of chronic illnesses may be considered preventive care and how it impacted employers and employees as well as debuting the findings of EBRI’s research on HSAs in 2023.
Additional session speakers will include:
• William Sweetnam, Legislative & Technical Director, ECFC
• Karen Frost, ECFC Board Chair and Vice President, Health & Wellbeing Strategy at Alight Solutions
• Representatives from Mehlman Consulting
• John Hickman and Ashley Gillihan, Esq., Alston + Bird, LLP
• Key agency officials
• Nicky Brown, ACFCI, CAS, Vice President, Advocacy and Government Affairs, HealthEquity
For more information and to register to attend the Advocacy Summit, visit https://ecfc.org/mpage/Adv2024register.
About ECFC
ECFC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and expanding employee benefit programs on a tax-advantaged basis. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. For more information, visit https://ecfc.org/.
