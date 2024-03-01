Gray Television Partners with Leading Broadcasters to Bring Cleveland Cavaliers Games Back to Free Over-The-Air Television Across Ohio

CLEVELAND, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a recently announced five-game deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gray Television Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) is pleased to announce distribution agreements with Cox Media Group, Nexstar, and Tegna to make the following Cavaliers games available free over-the-air across Ohio and parts of West Virginia:



Friday, March 8 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 7:30pm ET Wednesday, March 20 vs. Miami Heat 7:00pm ET Friday, March 29 vs. Philadelphia 76ers 7:30pm ET Saturday, April 6 at Los Angeles Lakers 3:30pm ET Sunday, April 7 at Los Angeles Clippers 3:30pm ET

“We are excited to share that in addition to airing these five games on Gray’s WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, Gray has partnered with local television broadcasters to expand the coverage of Cavaliers basketball throughout the region. These agreements will offer an exceptional viewing experience with unparalleled reach. This is a significant victory for the Cavaliers and sports fans throughout the region,” said Matt Moran, Senior Managing Vice President for Gray Television.

The following stations will broadcast the games across Ohio and West Virginia:



Columbus, Ohio

Tegna WBNS CBS 10.1 - 4/6, and 4/7

Tegna WBNS MeTV 10.2 - 3/20

Nexstar WCMH-4 NBC 4.1 - 3/8, 3/29



Dayton, Ohio

Nexstar WBDT CW 26.1 - 3/8, 3/20, 3/29

Cox Media Group WHIO MeTV 7.2 - 4/6, 4/7

Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville, Ohio

Nexstar WTRF MyNet 7.2 – All 5 Games



Youngstown, Ohio

Nexstar WYTV MyNet 32.2 – All 5 Games



John Michael will continue to call play-by-play for all Cavs games on Bally Sports Ohio and the games distributed over the air by Gray through the stations listed above, accompanied by analysts Austin Carr and Brad Daugherty. Serena Winters and Cayleigh Griffin will remain as sideline reporter and co-host of Cavaliers Live, respectively. More information about these games and how to access the games in your market can be found on cavs.com/broadcast and cleveland19.com/free.

