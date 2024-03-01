Concierge Auctions Announces March Lineup of Over $74 Million in Luxury Real Estate Spanning the Globe

2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road, Edwards, Vail Valley, Colorado The Soho, Malibu Valley Estates, Calabasas, California 1153 Indian Summer Point, Lake Murray, Chapin, South Carolina Villa nō ka ’oi, 5330 Kalalea View Drive #7D, Anahola, Hawaii 2007 Bayview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for March—over $74 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most luxurious real estate in the world.

Marquee properties will be featured in ‘Exceptional Global Properties’, part of Sotheby’s ‘The Luxury Sales’, a sales series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris and New York. Featuring a hand-picked selection of Sotheby’s International Realty offerings, bidding on the more than $60 million in marquee real estate will commence online beginning 7 March and culminate 21 March Live from Sotheby’s New York saleroom.

Properties are available for viewing on conciergeauctions.com, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road, Edwards, Vail Valley, Colorado

Listed for $45M. Starting Bids Expected Between $15M-$25M.

Bidding Open 7-21 March

Renowned as one of the Vail Valley’s most pristine retreats, 2400 & 1683 Casteel Creek Road is nestled in the charming wilderness in coveted Casteel Creek, a 450± acre community adjacent to 2,000,000± acres of National Forest Service. Listed by Barbara Gardner and Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, the stunning property encompasses two remarkable residences perched upon just under 56 acres of breathtaking Colorado mountainscape. The main house features a custom saloon bar, a 200-foot steel cantilevered viewing bridge that suspends mid-forest for taking in dramatic views of the Sawatch Mountain Range and sounds of the creek below, and more. Additionally, there is a guest house and a western-themed town-style Car Barn incorporating guest apartments. Ownership in the Coyote Lodge, a 27,000-square-foot exclusive entertainment venue with a guest suite, climbing wall, indoor lap pool, shooting range, and fitness center, is also part of the property.

The Soho, Malibu Valley Estates, Calabasas, California

Listed for $9.499 million. Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million to $5 million.

Bidding Open 7-21 March

26773 Mulholland Highway is a gorgeous three-story home in serene Malibu Valley Estates combining clean modern lines with natural materials that highlight the natural surroundings. Listed by Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage, the dramatic front walkway features a contemporary fountain that welcomes one into a Californian oasis. Upon entering on the second story, where high ceilings and abundant windows create an inviting atmosphere, the open floor plan flows seamlessly from the dining room into the gourmet chef’s kitchen, with top-of-the-line Gaggenau and Thermador appliances. The top floor has the same bright feel as the main level, combined with warm wood floors. The primary suite has a cozy fireplace, a private balcony, and a stunning ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and a soaking tub overlooking the rolling hills. The bottom floor has more room for lounging or entertaining, including a cozy home theater and optional gym. Step out into the lovely backyard, which features a covered patio, a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen and bar, and a beautiful infinity pool and sunbathing area.

Additional Properties:

6097 Auburn Lane, Mabank, Cedar Creek Lake, Texas

Listed for $4.95 million with Debbie French of Ebby Halliday

Bidding Open

This beautiful Texas home features a classic stone exterior with cedar shake accents and is surrounded by a lovely, landscaped yard with open water views.

Stellar Villas, Playa Langosta, Tamarindo, Costa Rica

Listed for $1.56 million with Dawn Lane of Blue Water Properties

Bidding Open

Surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, this beautiful escape is just steps from pristine Playa Langosta beach, complete with a main three-bedroom home, two additional two-bedroom villas, and an extra storage bodega.

Villa nō ka ’oi, 5330 Kalalea View Drive #7D, Anahola, Hawaii

Listed for $6,988,888 million with Mark Goodman of Oceanfront Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $2.5 million to $3.5 million

Bidding Open 7-21 March

An exquisite oceanfront enclave designed in the classical Mediterranean style in Aliomanu Estates, this tropical escape—aptly named Villa nō ka ’oi, which means “the best” in the Hawaiian language—is situated on a bluff on the northeast shore of Kaua’i with over four acres of beautifully landscaped grounds set against the backdrop of Kalalea Mountain, also known as King Kong Mountain.

1153 Indian Summer Point, Lake Murray, Chapin, South Carolina

Listed for $2.5 million with Wilmot Irvin of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. Starting Bids Expected Between $500,000 and $1 million

Bidding Open 7-21 March

Offered for the first time and cared for by the same owners for more than 50 years, this private lakefront property with 280-degree views and an Old World Italian style singing with timeless authenticity.

2007 Bayview Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida

Listed for $3.6 million with Liz Heinkel of Smith & Associates Real Estate

Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million and $2.5 million

Bidding Open 12-26 March

This stately gated property sits on over an acre, surrounded by mature oak trees and palms. Living in one of only nine estates on Tierra Verde Island, this waterfront oasis in Green Land Preserve offers three stories of open-plan living and entertaining.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.