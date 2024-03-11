THE FUTURE OF SOAP IS IN THE STAND: DISCOVER SOAPSTANDLE AT THE NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST 2024
Get to know the latest innovations in soap accessories to improve bathing experiences at Booth #8805 March 12 – 16MEMPHIS, TN, US, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Say hello to a fresher future with SoapStandle, the soap bar device that reduces waste, increases soap longevity and eliminates goo all in one efficient design. At the annual Natural Products Expo West 2024 in Anaheim, California, the brand will demonstrate a world when SoapStandle is the bathroom hero – showcasing a wall of its most popular SoapStandles, unveiling new packaging and debuting its latest product drop. Life never felt so simple, smart and sustainable.
“We are so excited to join other brands on the Expo’s floor dedicated to some of the hottest new items in the natural products industry. Our design came from pretty humble beginnings in Memphis, but with a mission to transform the way we enjoy our bathing experiences combined with a positive impact on our planet. Sometimes, the biggest changes come from simple tools,” said SoapStandle, LLC founder and Memphis, Tennessee entrepreneur Jimmy Gould.
Sustainable bar soap isn’t rocket science, but here’s some math to bring SoapStandle’s impact into focus:
A standard, disposable liquid soap or body wash container = 60 grams of plastic. After about 5 weeks of use, that container gets thrown away. That’s 10 containers a year, which = 600 grams. A SoapStandle uses only 3 grams of post-consumer recycled plastic, which can be re-used bar after bar. After just one year of using SoapStandle with bar soap, one can waste 200x less plastic than going through liquid soap containers, plus, a bathing experience that is goo- and slip-free – and that gloriously scented, simple bar of soap.
SoapStandle + bar soap > disposable liquid soap
Whether trade show attendees are already focused on SoapStandle or are looking for new products to improve carbon footprints and natural lifestyles, the Memphis-based company will be bringing its best and brightest to Booth #8805 on level 5 in the section designated for hot new drops (no soap drops, though – not with the SoapStandle’s ergonomic non-slip grip).
Here’s what to expect:
● A sneak peek of SoapStandle’s brand new packaging design for its first-ever big box debut, created by knockinc.com.
● The newest model tailor-made for a sleek aesthetic with its stainless-steel material, also better for the environment.
● The brand’s best-selling original and curved models made with post-consumer recycled plastic -- reinforcing the “reduce, reuse, recycle” ethos.
● New innovations that are being developed, upcoming products and how the small team of dedicated individuals are impacting sustainable futures through soap. And the rumor is that Dr. Goobegone will make an appearance.
SoapStandle is available for purchase throughout the US and in its Amazon shop or at soapstandle.com.
To find out more information about the brand and see the full The Goo Proliferation Factor results, visit SoapStandle.com and follow @soapstandle on Instagram.
