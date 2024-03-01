Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes Valencia Ridge Grand Opening in Wesley Chapel

Aerial view of Valencia Ridge's entrance landscaping, a project by Itchko Ezratti's GL Homes, featuring tiered water fountains, lush greenery, and palm trees, showcasing luxury and elegance in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida’s most renowned and highly anticipated 55+ luxury lifestyle debuted to much success in Wesley Chapel with the recent grand opening of Valencia Ridge by Misha’s and Itchko Ezratti’s team at GL Homes. The all-new resort-style community features stunning contemporary home designs and world-class amenities for the ultimate Florida lifestyle, from the $500s to the $800s.

Homebuyers now have their choice of a variety of contemporary one-story new home designs, beautiful new homesites and will enjoy the latest premium amenities coming to Valencia Ridge. With pre-construction pricing and the best selection of homesites and floor plans available, there has never been a more exciting time for 55+ homebuyers to upgrade their lifestyle and build their dream home.

From a world-class 29,000 square-foot clubhouse with resort-style pools, a full-service restaurant, an elegant indoor lounge with a bar, a grand social hall, a 24/7 fitness center, an exercise studio, a neighborhood sports bar, daily events, card rooms, and more, everything will be right within the neighborhood. A full-time lifestyle director will manage hundreds of social clubs and a dynamic calendar of events designed to create the ultimate active-adult lifestyle.

Beginner and advanced players alike will find everything needed to play their best at the world-class Racquet Club and Pro Shop, where they will be able to enjoy lessons, round-robin tournaments, friendly matches, and social events at the Club’s eight lighted pickleball courts and three lighted tennis courts with shade pavilions.

An incredible multimillion-dollar community entrance with a sophisticated modern stone finish will welcome residents and guests home with fountains and lush landscaping. Priced from the $500s to $800s, the beautifully designed one-story contemporary home designs will include all of the sophisticated features that today's homebuyers are seeking.

Situated in Wesley Chapel, 30 minutes from the heart of Tampa, Valencia Ridge enjoys a tranquil location surrounded by nature but close enough to enjoy all the perks of a big city, including fine dining, nightlife, shopping, professional sports, and nearby Clearwater Beach. From NFL football at Raymond James Stadium to MLB baseball at Tropicana Field or NHL hockey at Amalie Arena, sports fans will find themselves in the middle of the action. The Tampa Riverwalk is the perfect place for pre- and post-game food and beverages at bars and restaurants along the waterfront.

Wesley Chapel’s desirable amenities include Saddlebrook Golf & Tennis Resort as well as nearby shopping at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlets, and The Grove – three of Florida’s most popular shopping districts. Plus, big-box retailers and Publix are all within a short drive. Two of Tampa’s best hospitals – Advent Health Hospital and Baycare Hospital – are only minutes away. Valencia Ridge is also close to Tampa International Airport, making trips to visit friends and family a breeze.

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a uniquely American success story. Built by Itchko Ezratti, who believed that hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship would thrive in the marketplace, GL Homes has since grown into one of Florida’s largest homebuilders.

Misha Ezratti, son of company founder Itchko Ezratti, is President of GL Homes and leads the charge in overseeing operations across the state of Florida today. Misha Ezratti continues to reinforce the culture started by his father that every employee and customer is part of the GL Homes family. Those enduring values are reflected in every home built by GL Homes today.

With a more than 45 year track record, countless industry awards and accolades, and, most importantly, more than 100,000 happy GL homeowners, it's easy to see how Itchko Ezratti’s GL Homes has grown into a top luxury home builder across both Florida and the nation.