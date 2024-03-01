Healthcare Payer Solution Market Size to Surpass USD 41.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6%

Healthcare Payer Solution Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Payer Solution Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2032). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Healthcare Payer Solution Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are UnitedHealth Group, McKesson, HMS Holdings, International Business Machines (IBM), Change Healthcare, Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Hinduja Global Solutions, Inovalon Holdings, and Wipro.



Click To Get Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2809



Healthcare Payer Solution Market Statistics: The global Healthcare Payer Solution market size is projected to reach $41,906.64 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027.



The business process outsourcing services segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on service, the business process outsourcing services segment contributed to more than half of the global healthcare payer solution market revenue in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027, owing to high demand for BPO services and surge in investment by key players in cloud computing to strengthen their portfolio for healthcare business process outsourcing services. The knowledge process outsourcing services segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the study period. This is because increase in demand for such services for business process analysis and decision making.



The claims management services segment to lead the trail-

Based on application, the claims management services segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global healthcare payer solution market share in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2027, due to urge in bringing down unnecessary expenditure in healthcare and increase in demand to streamline the process. At the same time, the computer assisted coding (CAC) systems segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in implementation of ICD-10 code globally.



North America garnered the highest share in 2019-

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly one-third of the global healthcare payer solution market. High demand for healthcare payer solutions in the province and the presence of key players that offer exclusive healthcare payer solutions drive the market growth. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3% till 2027. This is due to rise in adoption of healthcare IT solutions, and increase in enrolment for health insurance in the region.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2809



Top Players in the Industry-

UnitedHealth Group

McKesson

HMS Holdings

International Business Machines (IBM)

Change Healthcare

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions

Inovalon Holdings

Wipro



Important years considered in the Healthcare Payer Solution study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Healthcare Payer Solution Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Healthcare Payer Solution Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Healthcare Payer Solution in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Healthcare Payer Solution market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Healthcare Payer Solution market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Procure Complete Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/03b0d1a5d66749faafe4960cd5577f25



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.