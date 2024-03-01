Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,077 in the last 365 days.

SB1029 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-01

WISCONSIN, March 1 - An Act Relating to: funding for supplemental payments to hospitals with avoidable patient days under the Medical Assistance program, for enhanced nursing home reimbursement rates under the Medical Assistance program for residents with bariatric and extensive wound care needs, and for the complex patient pilot program. (FE)

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1029

You just read:

SB1029 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-03-01

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more