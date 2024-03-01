Coalition for Home Repair Transforms Lives Through 38,000 Home Repairs for Low-Income Families

The Coalition for Home Repair has successfully supported the repair of approximately 38,000 homes for 89,000 low-income individuals across 38 states in the last five years.

Jonesborough, Tennessee, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coalition for Home Repair has reached a significant milestone, supporting the repairs of approximately 38,000 homes for 89,000 low-income people across 38 states in the last five years. This achievement was possible with the help of over 300,000 volunteers who dedicated millions of hours to complete 71,000 projects, including roof repairs, accessibility modifications, weatherization, room additions, plumbing and electrical maintenance, and more.

Formerly known as the ReFrame Association and ReFrame Foundation, the Coalition for Home Repair is a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes the work of home repair and rehabilitation partners nationwide. It provides funding, advocacy, and educational resources to ensure safe and affordable housing for all.

The organization's journey began in 2011 with the inaugural ReFrame Conference in Johnson City, Tennessee. This event, organized by Founder Becca Davis, laid the foundation for growth and collaboration within the sector. As more organizations participated and the conference expanded its reach, the ReFrame Association was officially formed as a nonprofit organization in 2013. Co-Founder Chris Manley played a vital role in the incorporation process.

The association merged with the ReFrame Foundation in 2021 to form the Coalition for Home Repair, aligning with its vision to streamline its operations and improve its advocacy efforts. The Coalition currently comprises nonprofits, local governments, and churches that repair homes and partner with businesses, sponsors, and other nonprofits to make a more significant difference. Executive Director Freyja Harris is now leading the organization into its next chapter of growth and impact.

Harris's journey to this role stems from her personal goal of fostering inclusivity, promoting equity, and addressing housing disparities. "The onset of the pandemic forced us to change how we operate, pushing us to innovate and adapt," she shared. Harris refined the organization's project management capabilities, leveraging her expertise from legal training to urban planning.

The Coalition focuses on promoting home preservation as a solution to the affordable housing crisis the United States faces today. It understands that repairing existing homes is a cost-effective solution and, at the same time, one way to preserve communities and improve the well-being of their residents. The organization helps prevent homes from falling into disrepair, reduces crime rates, and revitalizes neighborhoods by investing in home repairs.

In addition, the Coalition recognizes that housing and health are interconnected, given that substandard housing can negatively affect occupants' physical and mental well-being. Therefore, its home repair initiatives contribute to addressing housing-related health hazards. They improve the quality of life for individuals and families and save taxpayers money by reducing healthcare costs.

It is worth noting that the forward-looking organization also offers grants, networking opportunities, and more. Those who have a mission to address the affordable housing crisis and make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities in need can partner with the Coalition to access the tools and support they need for their endeavors.

Offering various programs to support its member organizations, the Coalition fulfills its mission of repairing homes for low-income households. "Our programs include webinars, where members can access a video library covering topics such as managing federal grants and volunteer management. Our annual ReFrame Conference also brings together around 150 participants to learn from expert speakers about best practices in fundraising, volunteer management, and construction," Harris remarked.

The Coalition also facilitates training focused on the specific needs of the members. Lastly, it hosts Special Interest Groups (SIGs) to advance networking, professional development, and fellowship around topics relevant to home repair nonprofits. These groups are led and managed by Coalition members.

Ultimately, the Coalition for Home Repair has made a significant impact in providing safe and affordable housing for those in need. It continues to address the housing crisis and improve the lives of individuals and communities through its collaborative efforts, innovative programs, and commitment to its mission.

