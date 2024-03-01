Nominations Open for the 6th Annual Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest

Centra Cares provides heartfelt, transformative home renovations that leave a lasting impact on families in need.

LANGLEY, British Columbia, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centra Windows and Centra Cares are thrilled to announce the launch of their 6th annual Home Renovation Contest. The initiative provides deserving families with the gift of home comfort and efficiency through the donation and installation of new, energy-saving windows and doors.



The Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest embodies the company's dedication to assisting families facing life’s toughest challenges. Once the winner is chosen, Centra manufactures, donates, and installs high-performance products that enhance their quality of life. “Helping families is at the heart of everything we do at Centra,” says CEO Garett Wall. “The home renovation contest is a shining example of that. Seeing the difference we can make to those in need and our incredible Employee Owners donating their time to make it happen is always a huge inspiration.”

Home renovations, particularly window replacements, can significantly benefit a family's well-being and health. However, they can also pose a financial burden. Through the Home Renovation Contest, Centra aims to alleviate these concerns for deserving families.

In 2023, Centra embarked on a significant charity home renovation project in Alberta, marking a milestone in their commitment to community support. The Davis family of Calgary captured hearts, particularly young Jake, who is one of only a small handful of people in North America to battle ERCC-1 deficiency. This rare DNA repair disorder prevents Jake’s body from fixing the damage done by UV light. The gift of highly specialized windows that can block 99% of harmful UV radiation directly protected Jake’s health and gave the Davis family the peace of mind of knowing that he can enjoy his home safely. The donation also saved the family more than $100,000, allowing them to make investments in other areas of the home that will be beneficial to Jake’s health.

Nominations for the Centra Cares Home Renovation Contest can be submitted by individuals or their family members and friends on Centra's website. Stories reflecting resilience, dedication, and community spirit are encouraged. Nominations are now open in BC and Alberta and can be submitted until midnight on March 31st.

About Centra Windows: 100% Employee Owned and driven by a mission to help and support families, Centra has grown rapidly to become the leading authority on windows in BC and Alberta. A true Canadian success story, recent momentum has seen them more than double in size over just three years, raise $2 million for good causes, and be awarded as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

