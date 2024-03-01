eClinical Solutions Market Size to Surpass USD 21.5 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.2%

eClinical Solutions Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published its latest research study titled "eClinical Solutions Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. Notably, the study profiles several key players in the market, including Advarra (Bio Optronics), Anju Software, Business Systems Integration, Castor EDC, Clario, Dassault Systemes (Medidata Solution), DataTrak International, eClinical Solutions, IBM Watson Health, MaxisIT, MedNet Solutions, Medrio, Parexel International (Calyx), Saama Technologies, Signant Health (CRF Health), Veeva Systems, and Oracle.



eClinical Solutions Market Statistics: The global eClinical Solutions market size is estimated to reach $21,502.95 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.



The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global eClinical solutions market based on product, delivery mode, clinical trial phase, end user, and region.

Based on product, the electronic data capture and clinical data management systems segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electronic clinical outcome assessment segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



Based on delivery mode, the web-hosted segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more two-fifths of the global eClinical solutions market. The cloud-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue during the forecast period.



Based on clinical trial phase, the phase II segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The phase I segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the contract research organizations segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global eClinical solutions market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the segments including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and others.



Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.



The key players analyzed in the global eClinical solutions market include Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation (Calyx), DataTrak International, Inc., Dassault Systèmes (Medidata Solution, Inc.), Clario, Signant Health (CRF Health Inc.), IBM Watson Health, and Veeva Systems.



The report analyzes these key players of the global eClinical solutions market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.



Important years considered in the eClinical Solutions study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of eClinical Solutions Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



