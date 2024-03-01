President Thưởng urges border guard forces to be active in border protection

VIETNAM, March 1 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng called on the Border Guard Forces, in co-operation with border localities, to accurately grasp and forecast the situation, adopting appropriate policies and measures and avoiding passivity and surprises in all circumstances.

He made the request on the mission to safeguard the country’s borders, seas and islands in the new situation at the ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Border Guard Forces' Traditional Day (March 3, 1959 – March 3, 2024), and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Border Defence Day (March 3, 1989 – March 3, 2024) held on Friday in Hà Nội.

President Thưởng awarded the second-class Military Exploit Order to the Border Guard Forces for their outstanding achievements in the fight against crimes such as illicit production, trade, transportation and storage of military weapons, contributing to maintaining political security and social order.

In his speech at the ceremony, President Thưởng stated that the Border Guard Forces had actively researched and advised the Party and State on numerous policies and measures to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity and national border security, successfully combatting many cases of drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trading, explosives materials, smuggling and commercial fraud, and resolving complex security situations in border areas.

Border diplomatic work had been strengthened, contributing to nurturing solidarity and friendship between our military, especially the Border Guard Forces, with the border management and protection forces of neighbouring countries, as well as the authorities and people on both sides of the border.

The Border Guard Forces had initiated numerous movements to assist the people in socio-economic development. In these efforts, all officers and soldiers always identify themselves with the people, actively helping and supporting them in building a new life, and earning the trust and high appreciation of border party committees, authorities and people.

The President commented that over the past 35 years, the All People's Border Defence Day had truly become a special day focusing on the border and islands, aiming to inspire patriotism in every citizen, enhance vigilance, and reaffirm each individual's responsibility in protecting the homeland and building a strong national border defence system.

The success of the All People's Border Defence Day once again confirmed that this was a correct and insightful policy of the Party, he added.

President Thưởng stressed that the national border held a particularly strategic position concerning defence, security, economy and foreign affairs. Faced with rapid and unpredictable developments in the world situation, the task of safeguarding the homeland and protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and national border security posed even higher new demands.

Given the requirements of the mission to protect the homeland, safeguard borders, seas and islands in the new situation, the President proposed enhancing education, raising awareness and responsibilities of the entire Party, people and military about the task.

Additionally, there was a need to continue improving the quality of training and education, closely linked with combat realities; applying the achievements of science and technology in managing and protecting national borders.

Strict combat readiness must be maintained, solidly managing and protecting border security, sovereignty and national territory while facilitating favourable conditions for exchanges and cooperation for the country’s socio-economic development following the Party and State's international integration policy.

President Thưởng suggested harnessing the strength of national unity in building a comprehensive national border defence system and a strong border defence posture, constructing a robust defence area.

He also noted the growing role of the military in poverty alleviation and cultural advancement in border and island areas. The military should act as a solid and reliable connection between the Party, State and the People.

President Thưởng emphasised the flexible, creative and effective defence diplomacy, border diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy. He urged the Border Guard Forces to build leaner, stronger, more efficient and effective border soldiers with high combat readiness.

The President proposed that central committees, ministries, sectors, organisations, as well as central and local authorities, continue to pay attention and take practical actions to firmly protect the national borders and build peaceful, friendly, cooperative, stable and developed border areas. — VNS