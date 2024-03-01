ATMOsphere Reapproves Natural Refrigerants Label for M&M Carnot for Second Time
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
The certification also provides our customers with reassurance they are working with a company truly dedicated to natural refrigeration in word and action.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744.com, has for the second time reapproved the ATMO Approved Natural Refrigerants Label for M&M Carnot, a U.S.-Canadian refrigeration manufacturer.
— Dave Sholtis, CEO of M&M Carnot
ATMOsphere initially approved the label for M&M Carnot in September 2022 and reapproved it in January 2023.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June 2022 as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Labels were also approved in 2023 for SCM Frigo, M&M Carnot, Zudek, MIRAI Intex, Novum and Temprite. In 2024, GTS, Nihon Netsugen Systems and Refra have been approved, Fenagy has been reapproved, and Secon, Güntner and TEKO have been reapproved for the second time.
In November 2023, ATMOsphere opened label registration for 2024 with a new category for contractors and installers who accelerate the adoption of natural refrigerant-based cooling and heating solutions. To date, contractors SURE Solutions and General Refrigeration have been approved for the label.
Reapproval for the label takes place annually. Registration for the 2024 label can be found on our website, along with additional information.
“We are very pleased to have achieved, for the third year running, the ATMO Approved Label,” said Dave Sholtis, CEO of M&M Carnot. “Being recognized by an independent group as a ‘Best in Class Natural Refrigerants Company’ serves to confirm our company’s unyielding commitment to reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and the harmful effects of putting synthetic chemicals into the environment.”
Added Sholtis: “Our passionate employees appreciate being recognized for the hard work and dedication to follow our mission to bring environmentally friendly products which solve our customers’ needs to market. This is truly a great honor for us.”
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744) and ammonia (R717). In addition, the label is meant to help end users identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO. “By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
M&M Carnot was formed in July 2019, when M&M Refrigeration, a major U.S. supplier of industrial ammonia/CO2 cascade systems, acquired Carnot Refrigeration, a leading Canadian supplier of transcritical CO2 systems to multiple business sectors. In June 2023 Johnson Controls International (JCI) acquired M&M Carnot.
M&M Carnot manufactures the Aquilon range of transcritical CO2 packaged systems, including a data center cooling system, the transcritical Aquilon Industrial refrigeration rack, the Aquilon Chill and the Aquilon DS, a transcritical CO2 condensing unit. The company also offers a low-charge packaged ammonia chiller series for industrial refrigeration applications.
Last year M&M Carnot began building transcritical CO2 industrial systems at its new 25,000ft2 (2,323m2) factory space in Federalsburg, Maryland, as it responds to growing demand for CO2 refrigeration in North America. Its transcritical CO2 industrial condensing units have been found to use almost 53% less energy than R448A-based systems in three U.S. locations.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Peter Corselli, Director Project Development for U.S. contractor Lineage Logistics commented that M&M Carnot’s compressors and controls have “worked as expected with no issues.” M&M Carnot has been “available to rectify any problems” and in terms of safety has “done all that has been asked.
The 2024 label also includes training criteria for the first time for new applications and renewals. “We want to recognize a proactive approach to training customers, partners, employees and suppliers to ensure we not only have the best-in-class equipment but the best-in-class installation and maintenance of these systems,” Chasserot said.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About M&M Carnot
