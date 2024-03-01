Research Brief: Carbon dynamics of prescribed fire in pine- and oak-dominated forests on the mid-Atlantic coastal plain, USA
Long-term research at the USDA Forest Service Silas Little Experimental Forest is addressing two questions: 1) How does prescribed burning affect the carbon balance of mid-Atlantic forests? and 2) Can prescribed burning be used to enhance forest resilience following other disturbances?
This research brief covers: Kenneth L. Clark, Nicholas S. Skowronski, and Michael R. Gallagher (2024) Carbon dynamics of prescribed fire in pine- and oak-dominated forests on the mid-Atlantic coastal plain, USA. Forest Ecology and Management, Vol. 553 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.foreco.2023.121589