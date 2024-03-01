Zero Hash bolsters its ecosystem support with addition of Aptos blockchain

Platforms powered by Zero Hash can now offer their customers access to the APT Token

CHICAGO, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stable coin infrastructure platform, today announced that its customers can access the APT token on the Aptos blockchain.* Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain utilizing the Move programming language. Zero Hash has also established an Aptos validator, helping secure the Proof of Stake network.



Zero Hash, through its full-stack technical and global regulatory stack, has on-boarded millions of users to crypto and stable coins, processed in excess of $15bn transaction volume and established support for an extensive ecosystem of 50+ digital assets. The Aptos blockchain seeks to be the foundation for real-world use cases across gaming, NFTs and social media. The Aptos blockchain has processed over 460 million transactions.

Joaquín Ayuso de Paul, Global Head of Product at Zero Hash said, “Our goal is to offer the SDK and API infrastructure across a range of blockchains, to enable Global innovators such as Stripe, Shift4 and Interactive Brokers to build products for their millions of customers.”



Zero Hash is the leading B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers the leading Fintechs, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. Zero Hash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.