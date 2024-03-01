Veeva, Pitcher, Exeevo, IQVIA, Salesforce, Trueblue, WhizAI, ACTO, Viseven, Aktana, Seismic, Allego, ODAIA, Bigtincan, and Tellius, among others are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market is driven by the growing demand for digital transformation in healthcare and the shift towards patient-centric healthcare.

Key Market Trends

Personalization and Customization: There is a growing demand for personalized and customized engagement experiences as per the specific needs and preferences of individual healthcare providers, patients, and other stakeholders. Next-gen platforms are leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning algorithms to deliver highly targeted content, recommendations, and interactions, enhancing engagement and satisfaction.

Integration of Virtual Health Services: With the rise of telemedicine and virtual care, there is an increased emphasis on integrating virtual health services into customer engagement platforms. These platforms incorporate virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and digital health coaching to provide patients with comprehensive and convenient healthcare experiences.

Emphasis on Data Security and Compliance: Data security and regulatory compliance remain paramount concerns in the life sciences sector, particularly regarding the collection, storage, and use of sensitive health information. By addressing these concerns, platforms can build trust and confidence among users while fostering long-term engagement and loyalty.





Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market from 2024 to 2029

As per the application outlook, the customer experience management segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

Veeva, Pitcher, Exeevo, IQVIA, Salesforce, Trueblue, WhizAI, ACTO, Viseven, Aktana, Seismic, Allego, ODAIA, Bigtincan, and Tellius, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market





By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Software

Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Customer Experience Management

Social Media Management

Brand Management

Compliance Management

Others





By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research Institutes

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





