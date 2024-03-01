Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,621 in the last 365 days.

Life Sciences Next Gen Customer Engagement Platform Market

Veeva, Pitcher, Exeevo, IQVIA, Salesforce, Trueblue, WhizAI, ACTO, Viseven, Aktana, Seismic, Allego, ODAIA, Bigtincan, and Tellius, among others are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market is driven by the growing demand for digital transformation in healthcare and the shift towards patient-centric healthcare.

Key Market Trends

  • Personalization and Customization: There is a growing demand for personalized and customized engagement experiences as per the specific needs and preferences of individual healthcare providers, patients, and other stakeholders. Next-gen platforms are leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning algorithms to deliver highly targeted content, recommendations, and interactions, enhancing engagement and satisfaction.
  • Integration of Virtual Health Services: With the rise of telemedicine and virtual care, there is an increased emphasis on integrating virtual health services into customer engagement platforms. These platforms incorporate virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and digital health coaching to provide patients with comprehensive and convenient healthcare experiences.
  • Emphasis on Data Security and Compliance: Data security and regulatory compliance remain paramount concerns in the life sciences sector, particularly regarding the collection, storage, and use of sensitive health information. By addressing these concerns, platforms can build trust and confidence among users while fostering long-term engagement and loyalty.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Life Sciences Next Gen Customer Engagement Platform Market - Forecast to 2029’’ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/life-sciences-next-gen-customer-engagement-platform-market-4459

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the software segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the application outlook, the customer experience management segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • Veeva, Pitcher, Exeevo, IQVIA, Salesforce, Trueblue, WhizAI, ACTO, Viseven, Aktana, Seismic, Allego, ODAIA, Bigtincan, and Tellius, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global life sciences next gen customer engagement platform market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report:   https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/life-sciences-next-gen-customer-engagement-platform-market-4459

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Software
  • Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Customer Experience Management
  • Social Media Management
  • Brand Management
  • Compliance Management
  • Others

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Biotechnology Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Research Institutes
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Life Sciences Next Gen Customer Engagement Platform Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more