Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

Shining a spotlight on Massachusetts’ tech leaders

BOSTON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on February 29th at a reception held at PTC in Boston. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across 10 categories: CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, Mosaic, Business Accomplishment, Startup of the Year, Social Responsibility, Workforce Culture, Cybersecurity Response, and Responsible AI.

Technology companies and executives were selected by a group of their peers based upon nominations. Over the course of the next few weeks, MTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.

“It’s been a challenging year for the tech industry, and despite that, we see the strength and resiliency of this ecosystem.” said Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “Massachusetts continues to prove that we are a force for innovation and business strength.”

Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:

Business Accomplishment
Winner: Bevi
Honorees:
   Akili Interactive
   Definitive Healthcare
   Podimetrics
   SmartBear

CEO of the Year
Winner: Frank Vella, Constant Contact
Honorees:
   Tracey Armstrong, Copyright Clearance Center
   Jeffrey Glass, Hometap
   Maya R. Said, Sc.D., Outcomes4Me
   Jim Heppelmann, PTC
   Vilas Dhar, The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation
   Georgianna W. Oliver, Tour24
   Deborah Theobald, Vecna Healthcare

Mosaic
Winner: Dr. Shirley J. Knowles, Progress
Honorees:
   Ciara Gogan, CarGurus
   Marcy Axelrad, Formlabs
   Frances West, FrancesWestCo
   Lisa Freed, iRobot

Social Responsibility
Winner: iRobot
Honorees:
   Cangrade
   Flywire
   MassMutual
   Mendoza Ventures
   NETSCOUT
   Technium, Inc.

Workforce Culture
Winner: CarGurus
Honorees:
   Akamai
   Cangrade
   Leostream Corporation
   mabl
   MP: Wired for HR
   Progress 		CMO of the Year
Winner: Allison MacLeod, Flywire
Honorees:
   Jennifer Griffin Smith, Acquia
   Kim Salem-Jackson, Akamai
   Rachel Keohan, Hometap
   Juliette Kopecky, LinkSquares
   Barbara Goose, Rocket Software
   Cynthia Gumbert, SmartBear

CTO of the Year
Winner: Matt Quinn, CarGurus
Honorees:
   Julian Flaks, EQengineered
   David King, Flywire
   Suzanne Livingston, IBM
   Chris Wysopal, Veracode

Startup of the Year
Winner: Atlas Urban Farms
Honorees:
   ComputerVault
   FeatureByte
   rStream
   Stride Funding
   VulnCheck

Responsible AI
Winner: athenahealth
Honorees:
   Cangrade
   CodaMetrix
   IBM

Cybersecurity
Winner: IBM
Honorees:
   ComputerVault
   Locus Robotics
   

The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by BDO, PNC Bank, and Brand and Buzz Consulting.

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co

Contact:
Sara Fraim, MTLC
sara@mtlc.co


