Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Tech Top 50

Shining a spotlight on Massachusetts’ tech leaders

BOSTON, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on February 29th at a reception held at PTC in Boston. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across 10 categories: CEO of the Year, CMO of the Year, CTO of the Year, Mosaic, Business Accomplishment, Startup of the Year, Social Responsibility, Workforce Culture, Cybersecurity Response, and Responsible AI.



Technology companies and executives were selected by a group of their peers based upon nominations. Over the course of the next few weeks, MTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.

“It’s been a challenging year for the tech industry, and despite that, we see the strength and resiliency of this ecosystem.” said Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “Massachusetts continues to prove that we are a force for innovation and business strength.”

Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:

The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by BDO, PNC Bank, and Brand and Buzz Consulting.

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

Contact:

Sara Fraim, MTLC

sara@mtlc.co