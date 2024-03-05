Applied Technology Review recognise Audiotek as the UKs leading Audio Visual Solutions Provider in 2024

Pacha Ibiza, kinetic ceiling video rig

Applied Technology Review magazine recognises Audiotek for their outstanding work in AV with the title of the UKs Leading Audiovisual solutions provider 2024.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audiotek has been recognised as the UK Leading Audiovisual Solutions Provider 2024 by Applied Technology Review magazine. For more than four decades, Audiotek has been acknowledged as a creative powerhouse in the field of audiovisual (AV) design and build. Driven by its founder, Frank Murray, who is himself considered a world leader in AV design & build, their ability to integrate sound, lighting and video systems to create mind blowing, immersive experiences has kept them ahead of the pack. Renowned for turning complex artistic visions into tangible realities, the company consistently leaves an indelible mark on the world’s grandest stages.Chris Kmiec, Audiotek’s UK Director, encapsulates his company’s philosophy of placing creativity at the heart of its tech-driven AV solutions. He says, “We do not allow technology to dictate the creative process. Instead, we leverage AV technologies into the creative engineering journey to enhance our clients’ performances and experiences. Keeping ahead of tech development keeps us nimble, allowing us to adapt to changing industry needs.”Audiotek's understanding of the AV space comes from decades of experience and listening. Every project begins with engaging clients in meaningful conversations, delving into insightful questions to capture the essence of their initial idea. This type of proactive collaboration is critical when laying the groundwork for each AV solution. Collaboration extends throughout the entire team, involving set designers, technical teams and external partners to ensure the final product seamlessly aligns with the client’s vision. The organic nature of the development phase is supported by some pretty hard-core technologies, allowing Audiotek to transform ideas into visual concepts using everything from 3D modelling to sophisticated simulations. This includes precisely modelling sound propagation, crafting intricate lighting designs, and rendering physical elements in 2D and 3D formats, or even hand-drawn sketches. Such detailed and versatile representations enable clients to fully grasp and visualise the expected outcomes.Audiotek is one of the rare specialist design shops that support a programme from design through to installation. Managing installation, programming, and testing phases with exceptional attention to detail. They also provide extensive client training, empowering them to handle operations independently and effectively in the longer term. The ability of Audiotek to manage every aspect of a project, from concept through to build, is what sets them apart. Keeping on the sharp edge of AV technology has translated into design that has shaped the direction of AV usage across numerous industries. In particular, by integrating key technological advancements in modern event production—IP-based networking and LED lighting/displays – the nightclub industry has transformed into hosting immersive experiences for guests – not simply somewhere to dance. Audiotek’s holistic, forward-thinking, solutions can be epitomised in the award-winning project recently completed in the iconic Pacha nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. Tasked with creating an installation that captivated both live audiences and social media followers, Audiotek rose to the challenge with an innovative design: a kinetic hexagonal LED screen sculpture composed of 37 custom 1.8-meter panels, complemented by surrounding LED strips for added ambiance. The project’s standout facet was its dynamic nature, allowing the structure to be repositioned in various configurations above the dance floor through nearly 150 DMX-controlled motors.This reconfigurable video canvas transformed the nightclub into a dynamic visual extravaganza, synchronising with the music to immerse clubgoers in a 360-degree spectacle. The integration of this central piece with video-mapped projections throughout the venue created a party environment unparalleled in its immersion and scale. The resulting significant social media engagement and buzz around Pacha’s new installation underscore the success and impact of Audiotek’s innovative solutions in elevating their event experiences.

