Green Fintech Market Size – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global green fintech market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2029.

The growth of the global green fintech market is driven by growing environmental concerns and technological innovations.

Key Market Trends

  • Rapid Growth in Sustainable Finance Solutions: Fintech companies are increasingly developing products and services that emphasize the importance of environmental sustainability. They include green loans, green bonds, and investment platforms focused on environmentally friendly projects. This trend indicates a broader shift in the financial industry towards addressing climate change
  • Integration of Blockchain Technology: Blockchain, known for its secure and transparent nature, is employed to enhance traceability and transparency in supply chains related to green investments. Companies are using blockchain to create decentralized and secure records of transactions. This enables consumers to track their green investments and ensure the authenticity of environmentally friendly products.
  • Government Regulations Driving Adoption: The green fintech market is significantly influenced by government regulations promoting sustainability. This includes incentives for green investments, disclosure requirements on environmental impact, and the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into investment decisions.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the investment type outlook, the equity segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green fintech market from 2024 to 2029
  • As per the transaction type outlook, the ESG integrated investment fund segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green fintech market from 2024 to 2029
  • Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
  • BlackRock, Refinitiv, Acuity Knowledge Partners, NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC, Aspiration Partners, Inc., Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC Group, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global green fintech market

By Investment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Equity
  • Fixed Income
  • Mixed allocation
  • Others

By Transaction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Green Bond
  • Social Bond
  • Mixed- sustainability Bond
  • ESG Integrated Investment Funds
  • Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

  • Utilities
  • Transport & logistics
  • Chemicals
  • Food and Beverage
  • Government
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment 


