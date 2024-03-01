WOO X appoints ex-Credit Suisse lead as Chief Product Officer

Bryan Chu’s more than a decade-long blend of crypto and traditional finance expertise positions WOO X to bring professional experience to active traders

MAHÉ, Seychelles, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution, announces the appointment of Bryan Chu as Chief Product Officer (CPO).



With a decade of experience spanning traditional finance and crypto trading, Chu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, where he will spearhead the overall product strategy at WOO X.

Since joining WOO X in July 2022, Chu has been at the forefront of innovation, leading the introduction of groundbreaking solutions such as the industry's first live transparency dashboard , live execution quality analytics , and industry-competitive earn products .

Before his tenure at WOO X, Chu held various leadership positions in traditional finance. At Credit Suisse, he built out the structured products distribution platform for institutional clients, serving as vice president of the cross-asset investor products platform. Before that, he served as an associate at HSBC and an analyst at Morgan Stanley. Chu's extensive experience also includes product manager at crypto trading at BitMEX, a leading crypto trading firm. Chu holds a Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Cambridge.

“We are delighted to appoint Bryan Chu as our new chief product officer,” said Willy Chuang, chief operating officer (COO) of WOO X. “His proven track record of leadership and innovation will be instrumental in driving WOO X's product strategy and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Chu's appointment underscores WOO X's commitment to transparency, innovation, and excellence in decentralized finance.”

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit our WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves and liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.