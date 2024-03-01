Advanced Persistent Threat Market Overview, Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advanced persistent threat industry was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Significantly increasing cyber-attacks including malware and APTs are expected to surge the demand for APT protection platforms across the world, which is further contributing to the advanced persistent threat protection market growth in the upcoming years.

Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) represent a sophisticated form of cyber attack that poses significant challenges to organizations, particularly those handling highly sensitive data such as governmental and financial institutions. Unlike traditional malware, APTs operate stealthily, infiltrating networks and systems to conduct undetected operations.

Due to their covert nature, APT attacks can go unnoticed for extended periods, deeply embedding themselves within an organization's IT systems. Their developers continuously update and modify the code to evade detection, making them particularly difficult to identify and remove. As a result, penetrated companies may remain unaware of the breach until much later, often relying on advanced monitoring solutions like Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) or outbound communication activities for detection.

The escalating frequency of cybercrimes, fueled by the rapid growth of digital transactions across industries, underscores the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures. Enterprises are increasingly investing in cybersecurity solutions to safeguard their IT infrastructure and sensitive data from malicious actors.

Technological advancements, particularly in areas like Machine Learning (ML), have empowered attackers to generate numerous variants of harmful code daily, amplifying the threat landscape. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided additional opportunities for cybercriminals, with state-sponsored APT organizations and online criminals exploiting the crisis through various tactics such as phishing emails and malicious documents.

In this landscape of evolving cyber threats, organizations must remain vigilant and proactive in implementing comprehensive security measures to mitigate the risks posed by APTs and other forms of cyber attacks. By leveraging advanced technologies and adopting a proactive security posture, businesses can better protect their assets and preserve the integrity of their operations in an increasingly digitized world.

The global advanced persistent threat market share is segmented based on deployment mode, services, solutions, and region. By deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. By services, it is classified into Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/ IPS), sandboxing, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), forensic analysis and other. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the advanced persistent threat industry report include Cisco Systems, Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab., ESET spol. S r.o., Sophos Ltd., Forcepoint, VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, LLC, and F-Secure.

