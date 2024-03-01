Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Analysis of Major Segments and Future Opportunity Assessment Hits at CAGR of 5.6% by 2030

Mobile Concrete Mixer Market is Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in government expenditures for infrastructural development, high yield and decrease in raw material wastage, and easy transportation of the mixture have boosted the growth of the global mobile concrete mixer market. Demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly mixers is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Some sites require fresh concrete that is prepared on construction sites itself to avoid wastage, which eventually saves construction cost occurring due to wastage of concrete. Hence, owing to this demand, mobile concrete mixers are used to prepare concrete from raw material such as sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes binding adhesives. The concrete is than discharged though outlet nozzle mounted on front or back of the truck or trailer as per design.

The mobile concrete mixer market size was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. Major driving factors of the mobile concrete mixer market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on constructing new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, residential & commercial buildings, and other public infrastructures. In addition, ease of transportation of concrete in remote areas where roads are not well built or construction sites that have no proper access drives the mobile concrete mixer market.

Decrease in wastage of concrete saves construction project costs and eventually helps in saving natural resources. However, cost of mobile concrete mixers is slightly high. Further, it also needs regular maintenance for its smooth working. Thus, high investment and maintenance costs acts as restraint for the mobile concrete mixer market growth.

Industries are gradually back on track and vaccine discovery has led to recovery of the mobile concrete mixer market. On the contrary, introduction of advanced trucks and electric operated drums and engines help conservation of environment, which is a major opportunity for growth of the mobile concrete mixer market during the forecast period.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the mobile concrete mixers market include AB Volvo, KYB Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Navister Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Sany Group, Schwing Stetter Group, Sinotruk, Tata Motors and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and partnership to offer better products and services to customers in the mobile concrete mixers market.

Key Findings of The Study:

By capacity, the 6-10 m³ segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

By product type, the standard segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By chassis type, the truck segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.

