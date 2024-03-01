Fire-rated Doors Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027

Fire-rated Doors- Allied

Fire-rated Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire poses a significant threat to businesses, but fire-rated doors offer an effective solution by partitioning commercial spaces and reducing the risk of fire spreading throughout the building. Compliance with essential building codes often necessitates the installation of fire-rated doors, tailored to the operational needs of the business.

The global fire-rated doors market size is expected to reach $60,129 million in 2027, from $42,228 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.Fire-rated doors possess fire-resistance capacity and are used to avoid the spread of fire. Fire-rated doors are used in residential and non-residential areas.They are mainly manufactured using wood, metal, or glass.

Properly fitted and maintained fire-rated doors, equipped with appropriate hardware, not only restrict the spread of fire and protect valuable assets but also serve as a barrier against the dissemination of harmful gases emitted during a fire outbreak. Smoke inhalation can cause severe damage and endanger lives, making the installation of fire-rated commercial doors crucial for ensuring safety. These doors not only safeguard exit points but also facilitate the segmentation of a building into distinct fire-safe zones, aiding orderly evacuation procedures.

Amid ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, there is a heightened awareness of potential fire hazards. Topeka Fire Department officials emphasize the importance of ensuring the safety of local businesses and public venues, particularly regarding the accessibility of emergency exits. Businesses are reminded not to obstruct exits with physical barriers, as this poses a safety risk and is unlawful. Proper maintenance of fire exits and clear pathways is essential to ensure the swift evacuation of occupants during emergencies.

The global fire-rated doors market is projected to witness significant growth, driven by the imperative need for fire protection in commercial buildings. Fire-rated metal doors are favored for their durability and fire-resistance capabilities, ranging from twenty minutes to three hours. The proliferation of residential and commercial constructions, coupled with advancements in technology and substantial investments in construction activities, fuels market growth. Additionally, industrial users constitute a major consumer base for interior and exterior fire-rated doors, further boosting market expansion.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc, Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

Many competitors in the fire-rated doors market adopted business expansion and acquisition as their key developmental strategiesto expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in May 2018, ASSA ABLOY Group acquired Pioneer Industries, which is a U.S.-based manufacturer of fire-rated doors for commercial application. It provides products such as heavy-duty doors, interior doors, andfire-rated doors for commercial applications.

