POTENTIAL NEW BOND ISSUE

INVESTOR NEWS no. 13 - 1 March 2024
 


DFDS, rated BBB-/Stable by Scope Ratings, intends to issue NOK denominated senior unsecured bonds with expected tenors of 3-5 years in the near future.

Danske Bank, Nykredit, and SEB have been mandated to arrange a General Investor Call on Monday 4 March 2024. There is no certainty that the issue of the bonds will be initiated or consummated.

The proceeds from the potential bond issue are to be used for general corporate purposes.


Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard Sørensen, Media +45 42 30 38 47


We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

