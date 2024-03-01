Data Center Robotics Market: Growing at a CAGR of 20% from from 2022 to 2031

Data Center Robotics Market Value

The advancement of smart data centers through RPA and an increase in the adoption of data center services drive the global data center robotics market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Center Robotics Market," The data center robotics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031.

Robotics is integrated into data center management. It creates the potential for a robot-driven, fully automated data center environment. Enterprises and consumers can do things that could not be dreamt of until a few years ago as contact with virtually unlimited computing resources continues to grow. Social, mobility, and analytics trends are powered by robotics and cloud technologies. Moreover, enterprises want to introduce robotic process automation “RPA” to their own data centers to derive the benefit of agility, elasticity, and self-service.

The advancement of smart data centers by robotics process automation and increasing adoption of data center services propels the growth of the global data center robotics market. In addition, the increasing adoption of robotics across various end users fuels the growth of the data center robotics market. However, a lack of technical proficiency and lack of awareness, and an increase in security privacy concerns of data center robotics industry are expected to impede the data center robotics market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of AI, ML, and IoT technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the data center robotics market forecast.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest data center robotics market share as large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.

Based on components, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global data center robotics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as it provides secure and high-performance computing. However, the service segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031, as it reduces time and costs associated with optimizing systems.

Region-wise, the data center robotics market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to, early technology development and many software service providers existence. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of data centers across China and India.

The necessity for data centers stems from various factors, including the exponential surge in data volumes, the rise of cloud computing, the shift towards remote work setups, the expansion of IoT and e-commerce, the critical need for data security, the emergence of edge computing and 5G technology, the integration of AI, the prevalence of video streaming, the focus on business continuity, the growing environmental concerns, and the continuous expansion of online services. Cloud computing has fundamentally transformed data accessibility and storage for both individuals and businesses, making it an essential component of modern computing. Consequently, data centers play a pivotal role in facilitating these cloud services. With more organizations transitioning to cloud-based operations, the expansion of data centers becomes inevitable to meet the requirements of cloud computing. These factors collectively contribute to the projected growth of the market.

In 2022, the North American region emerged as the global leader in the data center robotics market, boasting the largest market share. This dominance is expected to persist in the foreseeable future. The region's well-established IT infrastructure, combined with the escalating demands for data processing, has fueled the widespread adoption of robotics in data center functionalities. Companies are increasingly turning to automation to bolster efficiency and reliability in their operations. Moreover, stringent regulatory mandates concerning data security and operational uptime have further propelled the demand for advanced robotic solutions. North America's tech-forward ecosystem and its eagerness to invest in cutting-edge technologies continue to drive this market growth. As data centers evolve to meet the ever-growing demands, the North American market remains a crucial hub for innovation and expansion in the field of data center robotics.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a notable upsurge in the data center robotics market. The rapid pace of industrialization, coupled with the flourishing digital economy, has spurred the demand for sophisticated data center solutions. Governments and businesses across the region recognize the pivotal role of robotics in augmenting operational efficiency and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. Additionally, the region's diverse and dynamic market landscape provides fertile ground for innovation and rapid adoption of new technologies. As data centers adapt to meet the escalating demands of this vibrant market, the Asia-Pacific region emerges as a significant driver of growth in the data center robotics sector, poised to shape the industry's trajectory moving forward.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The data center robotics market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, owing to the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and big data in data centers which helped organizations to improve various aspects such as perception, reasoning, learning, and problem-solving for detecting and predicting risks.

• The presence of data centers is helping in the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic benefits include new avenues for automation of various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies.

• Moreover, data centers help in scaling business resources as per necessity, which saves infrastructure and operational costs.

Leading Market Players

• ABB Ltd.

• BMC Software, Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• ConnectWise LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• NTT Communications

• Siemens

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global data center robotics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

