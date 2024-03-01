Sulfur Bentonite Market Set to Soar to USD 176.77 Million by 2030, Rapid Increasing Demand for Nutrient-Rich Crops
The market for sulfur bentonite is expanding due to rising demand for quality crop yield and eco-friendly fertilizers rich in sulfurTEXES, AUSTEN, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The According to SNS Insider report, a significant surge in the Sulfur Bentonite Market, Increasing it from USD 112.6 Million in 2022 to a projected USD 176.77 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2030.
Market Report Scope:
The Growing demand for sulfur bentonite stems from its important role in providing essential nutrients, especially sulfur is Important for plant growth and development Regulator. Farmers are increasingly adopting sulfur bentonite due to its efficacy in Increasing crop yields. Its eco-friendly attributes eliminate toxic threats, making it a preferred choice among environmentally conscious farmers. The market surge is further Driven by the Increasing demand for sulfur-rich fertilizers, particularly in oilseeds, cereals, fruits, and vegetables cultivation, contributing to a 21% to 29% increase in production yield. Easy raw material availability, trade opportunities, and product commercialization drive the market's positive trajectory. This growth is Increasing by the escalating demand for quality crop yield, driven by the eco-friendly nature of sulfur bentonite, addressing the increasing need for crop production and the preference for environmentally organic chemicals by farmers.
Market Analysis:
The global population's increase necessitates enhanced agricultural productivity, driving the demand for sulfur-based fertilizers. The sulfur bentonite market holds a significant share in the global sulfur-based fertilizers market, addressing the challenge of sulfur deficiency in soils. Growing awareness about balanced fertilization, coupled with environmental concerns, strengthens the demand for sulfur bentonite. The utilization of by-products and advancements in chemical engineering further contribute to the market's growth, offering effective nutrient management tools for Various crops.
Segment Analysis:
By Type
• Sulphur-85%
• Sulphur-90%
• Others
By Application
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Cereals and Crops
• Oilseeds
• Others
Based on application, the oilseeds segment is dominating market, with sulfur uptake directly impacting oil content. Similarly, cereals Depends on sulfur-containing amino acids for protein formation, influencing crop yield and quality. Fruits and vegetables benefit from sulfate fertilizers, essential for weather resistance and controlling plant diseases. The dominance of these segments is driven by sulfur's Important role in various metabolic processes within plants.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific leads the sulfur bentonite market, holding a highest revenue share of 35.4 % in 2022. The region's robust agricultural sector drives demand for high-quality crops, making sulfur bentonite a preferred choice. The presence of major manufacturers ensures a steady supply, contributing to cost-effective solutions. In North America, the United States is expected to witness a 6% CAGR, driven by the rising popularity of organic farming, promoting sustainable sulfur-based fertilizers.
Key Takeaways:
The Rapid Increse in demand driven by eco-friendly solutions and rising need for quality crop yield.
Dominance of oilseeds, cereals, and fruits/vegetables segments due to sulfur's vital role in plant growth.
Asia Pacific leads with a robust agricultural sector, while the U.S. experiences growth in organic farming.
Recent Developments:
Tiger Sul collaborated with HGS BioScience, introducing Tiger® Humi[K]™ 4%, a granule combining carbon and sulfur bentonite.
The Mosaic Company partnered with the University of Adelaide for enhanced fertilizer efficiency.
ICL acquired Growers Holdings Inc., focusing on data-driven farming and fertilization.
