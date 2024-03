Pål Kildemo, Executive Vice President and CFO, has decided to leave Hydro to take the position as CFO in Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA).

The process to find a new CFO in Hydro has started. Kildemo will continue in Hydro until August 31, 2024, at latest.





