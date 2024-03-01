PM congratulates Cambodia on successful 5th Senate election

VIETNAM, March 1 -

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 29 sent a letter of congratulations to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on the country’s successful organisation of the Senate election for the 5th term.

The election was held in the form of non-universal suffrage at 33 polling stations in eight regional constituencies across Cambodia on February 25. Its official results are set to be announced on April 2. VNA/VNS