Renowned Media Creator ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul Launches New Podcast: "Mo Knows Love and MOney"

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES., March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul, the creative force behind "The Mo You Know Growth Impact Radio Show" and "The Mo You Know Show," is set to captivate audiences once again with the launch of her latest venture, the "Mo Knows Love and MOney" Podcast. Produced at Deep Freeze Productions by the esteemed Super Producer Vic Frost, this podcast promises to be a compelling exploration into the intricacies of balancing love and finances in the life of a busy adult.

In "Mo Knows Love and MOney," Mo McPhaul will engage in insightful conversations with a diverse array of guests, including entrepreneurs, friends, family, and colleagues. The podcast aims to shed light on the challenges and triumphs of navigating the delicate balance between personal relationships and financial responsibilities. Whether discussing love, career, or money matters, Mo's goal is to provide viewers with valuable insights and perspectives that may have been overlooked or are worth considering.

One of the distinctive features of "Mo Knows Love and MOney" is its inclusive format, allowing guests to participate either in person or virtually. This flexibility ensures a dynamic and diverse range of perspectives, making each episode a unique and enriching experience for the audience.

Mo McPhaul expressed her excitement about the upcoming podcast, stating, "I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with 'Mo Knows Love and MOney.' Balancing love and money is a universal challenge, and I look forward to sharing meaningful conversations that resonate with our listeners. With Vic Frost at Deep Freeze Productions, we aim to deliver content that informs, inspires, and sparks thoughtful discussions."

The podcast is scheduled to debut on March 13, 2024 and episodes will be available on major podcast platforms.

