Governor Pillen Touts Strong Nebraska Economy, Signaling the Time for Property Tax Relief is Now

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen released a statement on the increased revenue projection by Nebraska Economic Forecasting Board. The board voted today to raise revenue projections by $50 million for the 24-25 biennium.

 

“Nebraska’s economy is strong and in a good financial position,” said Governor Pillen. “The forecasting board’s increased projection is another signal for needed property tax relief. The time is now, we must continue to work together to find a pathway forward to reduce property taxes for all Nebraskans.”

