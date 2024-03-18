Herstory Through His Eyes: C-Note Celebrates Women - A Unique Online Art Exhibition
Anna D. Smith with Diane Hafsah Al-Amin of the California Coalition for Women Prisoners holding the artwork Today We Are Sisters
"LOOK UP!" 2, HOPE & BEAUTY, a billboard art exhibition featuring "Color Girl Warholed," an artwork by C-Note. Photo by Dan powers.
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker presents a Women's History Month online exhibition featuring 80 works celebrating the strength and beauty of womenUNITED STATES , March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful tribute to Women's History Month, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker is proud to present "Herstory Through His Eyes: C-Note Celebrates Women," an online art exhibition that showcases the resilience, strength, and beauty of women through the eyes of acclaimed prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker. This groundbreaking exhibition, available from March 1st to 31st, 2024, features 80 original pieces that delve into the female spirit, offering viewers a unique perspective on femininity and empowerment.
Donald "C-Note" Hooker, known as the "King of Prison Hip Hop," has earned acclaim for his multifaceted artistic talents, including poetry, playwriting, performance, and visual arts. Born in Los Angeles in 1965, C-Note discovered his artistic prowess while in solitary confinement in 2000. His work has since transcended prison walls, gaining international recognition and showcasing the transformative power of creativity.
"Herstory Through His Eyes" not only highlights C-Note's artistic genius but also underscores the significant contributions of Anna D. Smith in bringing this exhibition to life. Smith, a visionary in both the fine art and real estate sectors, has long championed the arts as a medium for social change and empowerment. Through this exhibition, she continues her commitment to supporting meaningful causes and showcasing the depth of talent that exists within the confines of the prison system.
The exhibition is a testament to the enduring spirit of women everywhere and serves as a reminder of the role art plays in shaping our understanding of the world. It also highlights the importance of rehabilitation and the impact of creativity on the human condition. Anna D. Smith's collaboration with Donald "C-Note" Hooker in "Herstory Through His Eyes" is a celebration of women's strength, resilience, and beauty, offering an unforgettable experience for all who partake.
For more information about the exhibition and to view the artworks, please visit [Herstory Through His Eyes](https://herstorythroughhiseyes.com/).
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto “Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. It also offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the "2023 Underground Art Market Report", Anna D. Smith has earned the title “Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed her firm into a respected entity in both art and real estate, noted for expertise, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Her website includes a blog where she shares insights on real estate and Underground contemporary art, discussing luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. She has also curated art exhibitions and sells over 200 prints or originals by California prison artist Donald “C-Note” Hooker.
