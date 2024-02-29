Inslee appoints Monica Kaup Cary to the King County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, February 29 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Monica Kaup Cary to the King County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Matthew Segal, who retired from the bench effective Jan. 17, 2024.

Since 2022, Cary has served as a family court commissioner at the King County Superior Court. In this role, she has presided over numerous family law matters, including family law motions, civil protection orders, truancy, and at-risk youth in need of services. From 2013 to 2018, she also served as a King County family law commissioner pro tem. Prior to her current role as a judicial officer, Cary worked for over 18 years at the DuBois Cary Law Group, becoming an owner and partner in 2010. At DuBois Cary Law Group, she represented clients in all aspects of family law proceedings, with a practice emphasis on complex custody and financial matters. She also assisted in managing the firm’s operations and employees.

Her previous work experience includes serving as a Pierce County prosecuting attorney in the criminal law division, and as a clerk to the presiding family court judge in the Oregon Circuit Court, 4th Judicial District. She currently volunteers on the King County Unified Family Court Committee, Courts and Communities Committee, and the DEI Committee.

Cary is also active in her community. She has volunteered at the City of Seattle Immigration and Refugee Family Clinic, served on the First Responder Will Clinic as both a member of the board of directors and as a volunteer attorney and served on the board of the South Asian Bar Association.

“Commissioner Monica Cary is highly regarded as a thoughtful and thorough judicial officer who consistently demonstrates her ability to issue clear, impartial, well-considered decisions,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that she will bring her integrity, work ethic, expertise and compassion to the King County Superior Court bench.”

Cary earned her bachelor’s degree from Franklin and Marshall College. She earned her law degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College.