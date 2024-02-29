Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning Announces Ned's Home — The Premier One-Stop Shop for Exterior Home Services

Howell Township, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howell Township, New Jersey -

Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning, a recognized leader in exterior home services since 1965, officially transforms into Ned's Home, presenting an extensive range of services designed to meet increasingly diverse home and commercial maintenance needs.

The company's roots trace back to a local milkman named Ned Stevens, who cleaned rain gutters at his customers' homes. Today, the company offers multiple exterior home services across 20 states, including Washington, DC.

Ned's Home is comprised of eight service divisions, all operating under the Ned's Home roof. These divisions specialize in local exterior home services, covering maintenance needs such as gutter cleaning, gutter installation, power washing, window cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning. In addition, the company has extended its services to include lawn treatment and pest control, as well as a commercial division serving HOA and multi-family residences.

Ned's Home President and CEO Rob Rapuano stated, “Ned's Home represents the exciting evolution of what Ned Stevens started 60 years ago. We are privileged to offer our customers a full-service, one-stop shop for their home service needs while staying devoted to our amazing team. Our unwavering commitment to safety and quality remains at the core of everything we do.”

The Ned's Home announcement coincides with a strategic expansion of services to help meet the needs of property owners, property renters, and property managers while simplifying the service booking process. In addition to a focus on convenience, Ned's Home is committed to safety throughout all eight service divisions, which is reflected by their core value of: “Safety First, Quality Always.”

One distinctive aspect of Ned's Home is its approach to staffing. While outsourcing labor may be commonplace in the home services industry, Ned's Home hires service fulfillment technicians who are direct employees of the company, not subcontractors. This business model helps to ensure service consistency and quality.

The evolution of Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning to Ned's Home solidifies the brand's unique positioning of easily accessible, fully integrated home services. The company aims to provide customers with a single point of contact for their maintenance needs. This consolidated approach to service will deliver customer expectations of simplicity and convenience. One customer stated, “Great experience…Workers are polite and do a great job of not leaving a mess. All done in less than a week from phone call to completion. A miracle in these days of everything usually taking months.”

As Ned's Home extends its 20-state footprint, it will remain dedicated to its customers by offering customer support and scheduling support seven days a week, 363 days a year. Making service available as often as possible provides customers with flexibility. Customers are at the forefront of all company decisions, evidenced by the company's A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and their 100% satisfaction guarantee.

As Ned's Home continues to grow, the company's goal is to be the go-to solution for property owners, property renters, or property managers seeking safety, quality, and convenience when managing services for their home or commercial property. The company's online platform, NedsHome.com, serves as a gateway for customers to explore the range of services and experience a new, seamless way of caring for their homes.

About Ned's Home: Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning, founded in 1965 in Fairfield, New Jersey, has evolved into Ned's Home, offering a comprehensive suite of home services across 20 states, including Washington, D.C. Ned's Home is dedicated to providing expert solutions that are convenient for customers, while upholding the original values of Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning.

