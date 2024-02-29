Submit Release
Evercommerce To Present at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference

DENVER, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Brad Korch, will present at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. PST.

The links to the live webcasts for the conference will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Investor Contact:
Brad Korch
SVP and Head of Investor Relations
720-796-7664
ir@evercommerce.com

Press Contact:
Jeanne Trogan
VP of Corporate Communications
737-465-2897
press@evercommerce.com


